Swirl (SWIRL) Trading Up 110.3% Over Last Week

Swirl (SWIRL) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, Swirl has traded 110.3% higher against the US dollar. Swirl has a market capitalization of $25,873.29 and approximately $70,329.00 worth of Swirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swirl token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swirl Token Profile

Swirl’s launch date was January 2nd, 2021. Swirl’s total supply is 870,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Swirl is https://reddit.com/r/swirltoken. Swirl’s official message board is medium.com/@hubswirl_swirltoken. Swirl’s official website is swirltoken.com. Swirl’s official Twitter account is @hubswirl.

Buying and Selling Swirl

According to CryptoCompare, “Swirl (SWIRL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Swirl has a current supply of 870,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Swirl is 0 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://SwirlToken.com.”

