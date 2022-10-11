Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target Raised to SEK 101

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 100 to SEK 101 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

OTCMKTS:SVNLY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 520,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,355. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 36.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

