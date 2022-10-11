SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.24.

SIVB traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $339.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,388. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $328.27 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.99 and its 200 day moving average is $437.86.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

