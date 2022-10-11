Surviving Soldiers (SSG) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,050.00

Surviving Soldiers (SSG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Surviving Soldiers has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Surviving Soldiers token can currently be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Surviving Soldiers has a market capitalization of $69,013.92 and $15,050.00 worth of Surviving Soldiers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Surviving Soldiers Token Profile

Surviving Soldiers was first traded on November 24th, 2021. Surviving Soldiers’ total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,772,969 tokens. Surviving Soldiers’ official message board is medium.com/@survivingsoliders. The official website for Surviving Soldiers is survivingsoldiers.com. Surviving Soldiers’ official Twitter account is @survivingsol?s=21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Surviving Soldiers is https://reddit.com/r/survivingsoldiers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Surviving Soldiers

According to CryptoCompare, “Surviving Soldiers (SSG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Surviving Soldiers has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Surviving Soldiers is 0.03873506 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $265.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://survivingsoldiers.com.”

