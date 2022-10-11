Survive (SURV) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Survive (SURV) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Survive has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One Survive token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Survive has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $29,127.00 worth of Survive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Survive Profile

Survive’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Survive’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Survive’s official Twitter account is @survive_p2e. The official website for Survive is survivemeta.com.

Survive Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Survive (SURV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Survive has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Survive is 0.00000362 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $65.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://survivemeta.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Survive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Survive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Survive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

