Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMCI. Susquehanna cut Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.74. 20,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,655. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,512,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,077,000 after purchasing an additional 66,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,619,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,638,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

