Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) PT Lowered to $3.00 at B. Riley

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SDIG. Cowen downgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.58.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CEO Gregory A. Beard acquired 602,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $999,998.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,998.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,153,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,593,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

