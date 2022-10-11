Strategic Investment Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Strategic Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 5.1% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after acquiring an additional 278,715 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23,611.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after buying an additional 120,420 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,139,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 968.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after buying an additional 83,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after buying an additional 60,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.52. 3,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.56. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $206.81 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

