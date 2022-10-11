StockNews.com Upgrades OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OSIS. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.32. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,199.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,864.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,246 shares of company stock worth $2,755,637. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

