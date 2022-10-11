StockNews.com Lowers OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

OCFC stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $98.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $4,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

