StockNews.com Lowers ATI (NYSE:ATI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on ATI to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.18 and a beta of 1.22.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATI will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $819,490. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ATI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,991,000 after buying an additional 267,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ATI by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after buying an additional 217,126 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after buying an additional 469,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ATI by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,563,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after buying an additional 203,883 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

