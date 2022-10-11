StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Relx (NYSE:RELX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($33.89) to GBX 2,828 ($34.17) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,668.83.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $24.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Relx

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4443 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 30.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Relx by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,011,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,466 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.