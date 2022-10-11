StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ATRS opened at $5.59 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Institutional Trading of Antares Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 22.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

