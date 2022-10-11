StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zynga Price Performance

ZNGA stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynga

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

