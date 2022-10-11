StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cerner Stock Performance

Shares of CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,067,000 after purchasing an additional 543,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,219,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359,347 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cerner by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,005,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,499,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cerner by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,964,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,884,000 after purchasing an additional 621,048 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Stories

