Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 635 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 836,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,091,000 after purchasing an additional 775,129 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $39.49. 29,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,997. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

