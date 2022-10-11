Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,504 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 23.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,228,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 13.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 130,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the second quarter valued at $948,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSTZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,363. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.