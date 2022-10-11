Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,486. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $172.25 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.36.

