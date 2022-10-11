Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,725 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.36. 255,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,448. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

