Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $704,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $588,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock remained flat at $44.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 9,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,260. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98.

