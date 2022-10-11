Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,296 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,111,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after acquiring an additional 312,300 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.5% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,077,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after acquiring an additional 133,089 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,481,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.6% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,340,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 315,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,907. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 234.48%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

