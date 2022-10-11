Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885,934 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 3.4% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 376,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 51,425 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,383,000 after buying an additional 244,731 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 71,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period.
Shares of LMBS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.24. 8,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,142. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $50.68.
