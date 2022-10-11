Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVZ Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JEPI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $51.19. 66,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,143. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.97 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71.

