Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up approximately 1.7% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.0 %

BUD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.93. 81,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $67.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

