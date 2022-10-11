Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 10,627 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 2.1% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.06.

USB stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.79. 378,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,881,012. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

