Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Price Target Increased to SEK 31.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from SEK 30.50 to SEK 31.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STLFF. Pareto Securities downgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. SEB Equities cut shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STLFF remained flat at $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Stillfront Group AB has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.