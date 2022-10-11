Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Stifel Financial stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.70. 32,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $51.73 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 107.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.