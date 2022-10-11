STFU Labs Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (STFU)

STFU Labs (STFU) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, STFU Labs has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One STFU Labs token can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00010255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STFU Labs has a market cap of $187,863.68 and approximately $13,393.00 worth of STFU Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STFU Labs alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003067 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034364 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About STFU Labs

STFU Labs was first traded on September 14th, 2022. STFU Labs’ total supply is 94,947 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,000 tokens. The official message board for STFU Labs is stfulabs.medium.com. STFU Labs’ official website is stfulabs.com. STFU Labs’ official Twitter account is @stfulabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

STFU Labs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STFU Labs (STFU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. STFU Labs has a current supply of 94,947 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of STFU Labs is 1.93563942 USD and is up 21.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $16,595.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stfulabs.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STFU Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STFU Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STFU Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STFU Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STFU Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.