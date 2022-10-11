Star Chain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21,984.00 (STAR1)

Star Chain (STAR1) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Star Chain has a market capitalization of $23,997.94 and approximately $21,984.00 worth of Star Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Star Chain has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Star Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Star Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Star Chain Token Profile

Star Chain launched on March 20th, 2022. Star Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000 tokens. Star Chain’s official message board is t.me/starchain_global. Star Chain’s official website is star-chain.io. Star Chain’s official Twitter account is @starchain20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Star Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Star Chain (STAR1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Star Chain has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Star Chain is 0.04970091 USD and is up 37.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,998.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://star-chain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Star Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Star Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Star Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Star Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Star Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.