St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Shares of JOE opened at $32.28 on Friday. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in St. Joe by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

