St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.
St. Joe Stock Performance
Shares of JOE opened at $32.28 on Friday. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 12.35%.
St. Joe Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in St. Joe by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
