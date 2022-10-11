Squid Game Price Down 17.6% This Week (SQUID)

Squid Game (SQUID) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Squid Game token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Squid Game has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $95,910.00 worth of Squid Game was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Squid Game has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Squid Game Profile

Squid Game was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Squid Game’s total supply is 758,871,355 tokens and its circulating supply is 487,693,092 tokens. Squid Game’s official Twitter account is @squidholders and its Facebook page is accessible here. Squid Game’s official website is squidgameholders.club.

Squid Game Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Squid Game (SQUID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Squid Game has a current supply of 758,871,355 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Squid Game is 0.00691764 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $58,629.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squidgameholders.club/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squid Game directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squid Game should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Squid Game using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

