Sporty (SPORTY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Sporty (SPORTY) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, Sporty has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Sporty token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Sporty has a total market capitalization of $20,780.43 and $10,639.00 worth of Sporty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sporty Profile

Sporty’s launch date was July 11th, 2022. Sporty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,000,000 tokens. Sporty’s official Twitter account is @sporty_official. Sporty’s official website is sporty.game. Sporty’s official message board is medium.com/@sporty_official.

Buying and Selling Sporty

According to CryptoCompare, “Sporty (SPORTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sporty has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sporty is 0.00004054 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $39.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sporty.game/.”

