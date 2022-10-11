Sportsverse Trading 48.3% Lower This Week (SV)

Sportsverse (SV) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Sportsverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sportsverse has a total market capitalization of $34,960.59 and $13,349.00 worth of Sportsverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sportsverse has traded 48.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sportsverse Token Profile

Sportsverse’s genesis date was July 30th, 2022. Sportsverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sportsverse is sportsverse.me. Sportsverse’s official Twitter account is @sportsverseme.

Buying and Selling Sportsverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Sportsverse (SV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sportsverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sportsverse is 0.00023248 USD and is down -12.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,192.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sportsverse.me/.”

