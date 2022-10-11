SpiceUSD (USDS) Price Hits $0.66 on Exchanges

SpiceUSD (USDS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, SpiceUSD has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One SpiceUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SpiceUSD has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $8,983.00 worth of SpiceUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,041.13 or 0.99942461 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003496 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00047270 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00061440 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022743 BTC.

SpiceUSD Profile

SpiceUSD (USDS) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. SpiceUSD’s total supply is 5,948,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,447,820 tokens. SpiceUSD’s official Twitter account is @spicetradeai and its Facebook page is accessible here. SpiceUSD’s official website is www.spicetrade.ai.

Buying and Selling SpiceUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “SpiceUSD (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SpiceUSD has a current supply of 5,948,226 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SpiceUSD is 0.63503305 USD and is down -6.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2,282.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spicetrade.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpiceUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpiceUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpiceUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

