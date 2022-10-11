Spellfire (SPELLFIRE) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Spellfire (SPELLFIRE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Spellfire has a total market cap of $151,278.37 and $271,671.00 worth of Spellfire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spellfire token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spellfire has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Spellfire

Spellfire was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Spellfire’s total supply is 640,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,788,000 tokens. The official message board for Spellfire is spellfire.medium.com. The Reddit community for Spellfire is https://reddit.com/r/spellfirermtm/. Spellfire’s official Twitter account is @spellfireccg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spellfire’s official website is spellfire.com.

Spellfire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spellfire (SPELLFIRE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spellfire has a current supply of 640,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Spellfire is 0.00115124 USD and is down -14.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $334,449.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spellfire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spellfire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spellfire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spellfire using one of the exchanges listed above.

