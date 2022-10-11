Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating) were down 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 344,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 190,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sparta Capital Stock Down 25.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.38 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Sparta Capital

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

