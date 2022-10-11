Source Token (SRCX) Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

Source Token (SRCX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, Source Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Source Token has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $185,887.00 worth of Source Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Source Token token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Source Token Profile

Source Token was first traded on June 5th, 2022. Source Token’s total supply is 294,869,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,869,873 tokens. The official website for Source Token is www.sourceprotocol.io. Source Token’s official message board is sourceprotocol.medium.com. Source Token’s official Twitter account is @sourceprotocol_.

Buying and Selling Source Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Source Token (SRCX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Source Token has a current supply of 294,869,873.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Source Token is 0.00887099 USD and is up 4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $224,420.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sourceprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Source Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Source Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Source Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

