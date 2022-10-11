SONIC INU Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34,243.59 (SONIC)

SONIC INU (SONIC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, SONIC INU has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SONIC INU has a market cap of $34,243.59 and $15,927.00 worth of SONIC INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONIC INU token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SONIC INU Profile

SONIC INU launched on April 24th, 2022. SONIC INU’s total supply is 99,223,853,602 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. SONIC INU’s official Twitter account is @sonic_inu. SONIC INU’s official website is sonicinu.finance.

Buying and Selling SONIC INU

According to CryptoCompare, “SONIC INU (SONIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SONIC INU has a current supply of 99,223,853,602 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SONIC INU is 0.0000038 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sonicinu.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONIC INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONIC INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONIC INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

