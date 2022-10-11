Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.43

Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.57, with a volume of 19247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.50.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Solaris Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$636.55 million and a PE ratio of -7.83.

Insider Activity

Solaris Resources Company Profile

In other Solaris Resources news, Senior Officer Sunny Lowe acquired 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.33 per share, with a total value of C$150,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$293,200.

(Get Rating)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.