Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Trading Down 5.6%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.87. 793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 59,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $531.34 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.58. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 106.50%. The business had revenue of $194.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.24 million. Research analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 58.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 18,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

