SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Receives 6.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 6.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMRT. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on shares of SmartRent to $6.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE SMRT opened at 2.47 on Tuesday. SmartRent has a 52 week low of 2.19 and a 52 week high of 14.74. The stock has a market cap of $488.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.02. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 67.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of 42.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 51.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SmartRent will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmartRent news, Director Robert T. Best purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.65 per share, for a total transaction of 306,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,905,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 17,904,060.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SmartRent news, Director Robert T. Best purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.65 per share, for a total transaction of 306,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,905,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 17,904,060.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.61, for a total value of 78,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,923,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 96,457,606.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 813,753 shares of company stock worth $4,273,941 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 9,052,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,677,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,079 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,443,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 1,998,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,978 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.