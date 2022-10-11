SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.75.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SLG opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 82.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,165,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 768,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,067,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

