Skylands Capital LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.94. 405,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,589,921. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.