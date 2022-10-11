Skylands Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,311. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.52. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $255.96 and a twelve month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.93.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

