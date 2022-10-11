Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,875 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education comprises about 2.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.49% of Grand Canyon Education worth $14,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 57.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $80.02. 9,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,675. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.83. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

