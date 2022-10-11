Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 7,008 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.44. The stock had a trading volume of 93,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,491. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.