SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Performance
NYSE:SKM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.20. 367,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom Co.,Ltd
About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
