SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

NYSE:SKM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.20. 367,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after buying an additional 962,294 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 592,279 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 930,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,763,000 after purchasing an additional 491,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 424,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

