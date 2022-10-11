SincereDogeDAO Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (SDAO)

SincereDogeDAO (SDAO) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, SincereDogeDAO has traded 40.6% lower against the US dollar. One SincereDogeDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. SincereDogeDAO has a market cap of $130,795.24 and approximately $10,542.00 worth of SincereDogeDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About SincereDogeDAO

SincereDogeDAO is a token. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2022. SincereDogeDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. SincereDogeDAO’s official Twitter account is @sincere_doge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SincereDogeDAO is www.sinceredogedao.app.

Buying and Selling SincereDogeDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “SincereDogeDAO (SDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SincereDogeDAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SincereDogeDAO is 0.0013009 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $41.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sinceredogedao.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SincereDogeDAO directly using US dollars.

