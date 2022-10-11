Silo Finance (SILO) Price Hits $0.0321 on Exchanges

Silo Finance (SILO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Silo Finance has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $14,579.00 worth of Silo Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Silo Finance has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Silo Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003177 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Silo Finance

Silo Finance was first traded on November 29th, 2021. Silo Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,804,131 tokens. Silo Finance’s official Twitter account is @silofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silo Finance’s official website is www.silo.finance. Silo Finance’s official message board is medium.com/silo-protocol.

Silo Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Silo Finance (SILO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Silo Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Silo Finance is 0.03250505 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $7,844.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.silo.finance/.”

