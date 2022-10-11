Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO)

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

ZOO stock opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82. ZOO Digital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 96.20 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.81). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.64. The stock has a market cap of £120.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4,516.67.

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, scripting, dubbing, audio postproduction, and audio description; media services, such as content preparation, digital packaging/post-production, and metadata preparation; and asset health check services.

