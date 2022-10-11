Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO)

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
ZOO Digital Group Stock Down 2.2 %
ZOO stock opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82. ZOO Digital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 96.20 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.81). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.64. The stock has a market cap of £120.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4,516.67.
ZOO Digital Group Company Profile
